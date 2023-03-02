Straight Street Youth Center in Laurens has announced their grand reopening on Friday, March 17 from 7pm-11pm.
Straight Street Youth Center invites grades 7-12 for a fun night of food, basketball, pool, ping-pong, corn hole and board games.
The facility was closed towards the end of 2022 while they searched for a new executive director.
Van Tumblin was named executive director of Straight Street Youth Center on January 22, replacing Wayne French, who retired in November after over 20 years with the organization.
Straight Street Youth Center is located at 220 West Main Street in Laurens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.