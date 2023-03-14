Former mayoral candidate in the City of Laurens and current city councilor Alicia Sullivan has formally announced her support for Randy Garrett, a candidate who will face off with incumbent Nathan Senn in a runoff on Tuesday, March 21.
The announcement was made on Tuesday morning at the fountain in downtown Laurens.
In the municipal election on March 7, Senn led the way with 565 votes, followed by Garrett with 474 votes and Sullivan with 370 votes. Senn received 40.04 percent and Garrett received 33.59 percent.
To win the election, a candidate had to receive 50 percent of the vote plus one vote to avoid a runoff.
Senn won early voting, Laurens 5 and Laurens 6. Garrett won absentee. Sullivan won Laurens 3, Laurens 1, Laurens 2
