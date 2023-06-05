The summer feeding program for District 55 and District 56 are now in full swing.
District 55 includes free breakfast and lunch for anyone 18 years of age and younger. The program gets underway on June 6 at all District 55 schools except for Sanders Middle School.
Breakfast is served from 7:30am-8:30am and lunch is served from 11:30am-12:30pm.
For more information on the District 55 summer feeding program, contact Student Nutrition Services Department at 864-984-3568.
Summer meals in District 56 can be picked up Monday-Thursday at Clinton High School from 11am-1pm. Meals are available June 5-30 and July 10-13.
Five meals can be picked up on Mondays at Joanna-Woodson from 11am-12:30pm. Meals are available June 5-30.
For more information on District 56 summer meals, call 864-833-0800.
