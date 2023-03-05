Summit Classical School will receive the Charter Institute at Erskine 2021-2022 Silver Local School of Distinction award for its elementary program.
Members of the Charter Institute at Erskine’s staff will present the school’s leaders with a commemorative plaque at Summit Classical School on Monday, March 6.
As a Silver Local School of Distinction, Summit Classical School’s elementary program outperformed its local school district and demonstrated average growth in English Language Arts (ELA) and Math scores.
Summit Classical School is a tuition-free, public charter school that serves students grades K5-6. The school utilizes a classical curriculum to blend core traditional learning foundations and modern educational initiatives to create a progressive learning environment. Summit is authorized through the Charter Institute at Erskine.
