During the weekend of Feb. 5, Patsy Taylor won the Essentially Women's Ruth Addison Award of Excellence for her work in owning and operating a boutique that caters to breast cancer patients, Designed by Nature. This award is given annually, and it recognizes an "individual who has made a significant impact within her company, the community and the women's health industry."
Taylor has been a member of the Essentially Women organization for nearly two decades and is the fourth annual recipient of the Ruth Addison Award of Excellence, preceded by namesake Ruth Addison in 2020, Sharie Conard in 2021 and Mary Walsh Aframe in 2022.
"It was a terrific honor to be recognized for something that I've loved to do for so long," Taylor said about the award.
Essentially Women is an organization that started as a group of women with boutiques that cater to women with breast cancer and has grown into a national organization with many resources for business owners in the field of helping women through their breast cancer journeys.
Taylor served as a respiratory therapist in Laurens County for 20 years before she transitioned into home health. It was at this point, in the peak of her career, that her older sister, Sarah Capps, was diagnosed with breast cancer. Her diagnosis came in 1988, and she died in 1989. Her other sister, Louise Cauble, was also diagnosed with breast cancer not long after Capps. Taylor was with them both through their journeys, leaving the traditional healthcare field with a plan in mind that would translate into her boutique.
"Aunt Patsy (Taylor)'s personality has her always doing something," said Amanda Capps, daughter of Sarah Capps and the one Taylor credits as being her best cheerleader. "There's always one person in every family that just gets things done, and wherever Aunt Patsy goes, she is likely to be that person."
Being "that person" in this case meant opening up Designed by Nature, a boutique that specializes in bra fitting and products that fit a variety of sizes, including women affected by a mastectomy.
"When I went shopping with Louise for a bra after her mastectomy, and it was not an uplifting experience," Taylor explained. "The place we went to was great, but it was more of a medical procedure than shopping. Women love to shop; women love to have options. Louise didn't have that."
It was at this moment that Taylor realized that she wanted to open a boutique that specializes in bras for post-mastectomy breasts and wigs for chemo patients. She didn't want women to have the same complications that her sisters had during their cancer journeys.
"I wanted to fit their needs, so these women will feel whole again, regardless of what they need emotionally or physically," Taylor said.
Taylor had a friend in Charleston, South Carolina, with a similar boutique in operation, so she took the trip and drew inspiration from what she had done for the Charleston community.
Taylor initially opened Designed by Nature in Greenwood in the early 1990s, branching out to another location in Aiken not long after and yet another location, called Magnolia's Boutique, in Augusta, Georgia 17 years later.
One of her coworkers and friends at the Augusta store, Kathleen Bailee, nominated her for the award. Bailee was sure that Taylor would win, but Taylor was uncertain because of the impressive biographies that the two other final contestants had.
The three contestants were asked to attend the conference on the weekend of Feb. 4-6. Although Taylor could only be present via Zoom because of a family emergency, she said it was a great honor to receive the award and was presented the award in person at a meeting that the Augusta store hosted for her.
"I was more afraid of disappointing (Bailee) if I didn't get the award, than just not getting it," Taylor explained. "(Bailee) was so sure I would win. I guess she is my second best cheerleader."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.