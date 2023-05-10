The Laurens District 55 High School Middle College program, in partnership with Piedmont Technical College, recently celebrated their second class of college graduates.
Ten students were eligible to walk across the stage at Piedmont Technical College in their spring graduation ceremony on May 4. Eight students earned an Associate in Arts degree and two students earned their Certificate in University Studies.
The Middle College program is an opportunity for LDHS students to earn an associates degree or certificate at PTC while they are still enrolled in high school. These students have completed 60 credit hours toward their bachelor’s degrees that they can apply toward their studies at a four-year college of their choice.
