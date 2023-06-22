Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55) and the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching (NIET) are in partnership to advocate for impactful and innovative improvements in educator effectiveness.
Dr. Ameca C. Thomas, LCSD 55 Superintendent, recently traveled to Washington D.C., to advocate for education on behalf of her district. During the trip, she met with policymakers, legislators, and officials from the United States Department of Education to share the great things happening in LCSD 55, as well as the needs and challenges her district is facing.
One of the key topics of discussion was the Teacher and School Leader Incentive Program (TSL) grant. The Superintendent made a compelling case for why her district deserves support. She discussed the challenges with recruitment and retention. She highlighted the innovative programs and initiatives they have implemented to help ensure access to educational resources and improve academic achievement for all students, as well as the dedication and commitment of educators and support staff. Dr. Thomas emphasized the importance of the students in Laurens 55 having access and opportunities as students who are zoned in more affluent areas.
Dr. Thomas was honored to present her advocacy to Mark Laisch, Senate Appropriations Majority, and Emily Slack, Appropriations Minority, Education staffers of Indiana Senator Todd Young, staffers of South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, staffers of South Carolina Senator Lindsay Graham, and staffers of South Carolina Representative Jeff Duncan.
Dr. Thomas said, “I am grateful for the opportunity to meet with the staffers of our local legislative delegation, the United States Department of Education, and policymakers to discuss the needs of Laurens County School District 55. These meetings were an important step towards ensuring that our students in Laurens 55 have access to the resources and support necessary to thrive. As Superintendent, I am committed to advocating for our students and ensuring that their voices are heard. I am proud to lead a team of dedicated professionals who work tirelessly to provide our students with a high-quality education. I truly believe that together, we can make a real difference in the lives of our students and our community.”
