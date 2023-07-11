Dr. Ameca C. Thomas, Superintendent of Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55), recently presented at the 2023 Effective Educator Development (EED) Annual Grantee Summit, sponsored by the U.S. Department of Education.
The summit, themed "Raising the Bar: Transforming Education through Equity in Action," highlighted the significant impact of grantee implementation strategies on achieving equity in their respective local contexts.
LCSD 55 has been a grantee of the Supporting Effective Educator Development (SEED) since 2020. Dr. Thomas presented with NIET Senior Vice President of Strategic Projects Stephanie Mosqueda and NIET Director of South Carolina Principal Leadership Network Claire Murray. The presentation was titled "Leading an Equity-Centered Culture for Teaching and Learning".
Presenters shared their expertise and insights on fostering an effective educational environment. Dr. Thomas shared experiences from the field and outlined effective strategies and best practices for creating a culture that prioritizes equal opportunities for all students.
Dr. Thomas emphasized the importance of embracing best practices and leveraging them to drive positive change within schools and communities. She shared about instructional practices used in Laurens County School District 55, including instructional learning walks, equity walks, and school/district leadership team meetings to analyze data to help ensure that students are not falling through the cracks and that all students have an opportunity to succeed.
The EED Annual Grantee Summit provides a platform for esteemed professionals to share their expertise, exchange ideas, and collaborate on initiatives to foster effective educational outcomes for all students. The summit celebrates the achievements of grantee programs and accentuates their positive impact on students across the nation.
"Education is the key to unlocking a brighter future for all students, regardless of their background or circumstances," said Dr. Thomas. "Through transformative and equitable learning experiences, we can empower every student to reach their full potential and make a positive difference in society. It is important to build educator excellence to ensure that all students have the opportunity for success. I am dedicated to education and passionate about transforming teaching and learning. I consistently seek out innovative solutions for continuous improvement, strategies to bridge the achievement gaps, and opportunities to ensure equal opportunities for all students.”
