Laurens County School District 55 recently announced that Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas was recognized at the National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA) 2023 National Seminar held in July 2023, as a Superintendent to Watch.
The NSPRA 2023 National Seminar brings together education professionals from across the country to celebrate outstanding achievements in school public relations and educational leadership. The gathering is also a time to network and learn innovations and best practices in communications. Over 1,500 attendees joined the 69th annual gathering in St. Louis.
The Superintendent to Watch Award is bestowed upon individuals who have demonstrated exemplary leadership skills, innovative practices, and a passion for fostering success in education. This award was given to only 25 superintendents in the country.
"I am incredibly honored and humbled to receive this recognition," said Thomas. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire school district community. Together, we have strived to create a culture of excellence, innovation, and continuous growth. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve our students and community, and I look forward to continuing this journey of educational progress."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.