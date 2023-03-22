Thornwell Charter School (TCS) has been named a Charter Institute at Erskine 2021-2022 Gold School of Excellence.
The Charter Institute at Erskine (Institute) staff celebrated the accomplishments of TCS with a surprise presentation on March 16, where they awarded the school with a commemorative banner and a plaque.
As a Gold School of Excellence, TCS’ middle school program scored in the top 25% of all South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) schools in Math. Additionally, TCS’ middle school program was named a Silver Local School of Distinction, which means that they outperformed the local district and demonstrated average growth in English Language Arts (ELA) and Math. TCS’ elementary program was also recognized.
It was named a Gold School of Distinction for outperforming the local district and demonstrating above average growth in ELA and Math.
“I am so proud of what TCS’ students, teachers, and staff have been able to accomplish in the last few years,” said TCS Principal Ms. Melissa Moore. “As a Title I school, we have performed at the same level of some of the best schools in the state. This is no accident – it comes as the result of hard work, dedication, and a passion for learning.”
The Institute’s other Schools of Excellence categories include Diamond and Platinum.
Thornwell Charter School is a public, tuition-free charter school that serves students grades K5- 6. Thornwell offers each student a personalized academic plan, an individualized health and wellness program, and a life skills program.
The life skills program stems from the Teaching Family Association, an evidence-based model that focuses on cognitive, relationships, strengthbased behavioral models, and is culturally driven by excellence. Thornwell is authorized through the Charter Institute at Erskine.
“It was an honor presenting this well-deserved award to the students, teachers, staff, and leadership of Thornwell Charter School,” said Institute Superintendent Cameron Runyan. “When we established the Institute, one of our main goals was to give our students new opportunities to achieve excellence. Thornwell is fulfilling this goal and helping this incredible community to thrive.”
