Thornwell, a nonprofit organization committed to serving children and families in need across Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina, was recently awarded the 2023 Platinum Seal of Transparency by Candid, the leading global database providing donors with critical insight into the financial transparency of nonprofit organizations to make informed giving decisions.
In their own words, Candid “finds out where that money comes from, where it goes, and why it matters.” The platinum seal is the highest honor bestowed by the organization, signifying the utmost in financial accountability and adherence to good governance.
“Donors want and deserve to know if their gifts are being used by a transparent, effective organization. When seeing Thornwell’s ratings, donors can further trust that we are able to meet our mission goals efficiently,” said Tiffany Massey, Thornwell Director of Annual Fund Operations. “In short, it brings a lot of peace of mind that their investment will be well used.”
As its 147-year history demonstrates, Thornwell has worked to better the lives of countless children and families – all thanks to the support of donors and dedicated staff and volunteers. To honor their faithful stewardship, Thornwell believes in maintaining the highest levels of financial transparency and accountability. In 2022, 76% of every dollar went to programs directly serving children and families.
“Thornwell donors, staff, and volunteers are faithful stewards. They are trustworthy, responsible, steadfast, and ethical. As such, Thornwell is committed to demonstrating to the public that we are worthy of their trust,” said Thornwell President, Myron Wilkins. “We are humbled by this recognition and energized to keep chipping away at our valuable mission in service to children and families who need us most.”
