Thornwell, a nonprofit organization committed to serving children and families in need across South Carolina, Florida, and Georgia, was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in South Carolina, ranking 24th in the medium employer category in its first year of submission.
The distinction honors the best employers in the Palmetto State based on employee-driven research highlighting company best practices, programs, and culture.
As its 147-year history demonstrates, Thornwell has worked to better the lives of countless children and families, made possible by the passion and dedication of its nearly 130 employees spanning three states who share a commitment to empowering communities in which all people can experience both life and love in abundance.
“Earning a spot on the list of South Carolina's Best Places to Work reinforces what I’ve long known to be true - our team at Thornwell is comprised of faithful stewards that are trustworthy, responsible, steadfast, and ethical. I am proud to recognize the men and women who do this hard and holy work, often without thanks, but never without the desire to make a difference,” said Thornwell President Myron Wilkins. “We are humbled by this recognition and energized to keep chipping away at our valuable mission in service to children and families who need us most.”
2023 marks the eighteenth consecutive year of the annual awards program, created by SC Biz News in partnership with the Best Companies Group. Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine winners, including an employee survey to measure the employee experience. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and determined the final rankings.
The ranked companies were recognized at an in-person awards ceremony on August 10, 2023, at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. The rankings will be published in an upcoming issue of SCBIZ magazine. For more information on the Best Places to Work in South Carolina program, visit www.BestPlacesToWorkSC.com.
