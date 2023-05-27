The Charter Institute at Erskine recently hosted its Awards Banquet and Five-Year Anniversary Celebration at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.
Over 450 attendees from the Charter Institute at Erskine’s 24 charter schools statewide attended the event, including students, parents, volunteers, teachers, and school leadership. Charter School Ambassadors Jack Stapleton (South Carolina Virtual Charter School) and Trinidy Higgins (Gray Collegiate Academy) served as the hosts of the event.
Ms. Sharmaine Roaden, a high school Spanish teacher from Cyber Academy of South Carolina and a resident of Summerville, was named the 2023-2024 Nathan Yon Institute Teacher of the Year. Senator Sean Bennett (Chairman, Senate Ethics Committee and Finance K-12 Education Committee), Superintendent of the Charter Institute at Erskine Cameron Runyan, and 2022-2023 Nathan Yon Institute Teacher of the Year Ms. Megan Patterson presented Roaden with her award. Ms. Roaden received a trophy and a gift from the family of Nathan Yon.
“I am truly humbled by the opportunity to represent the Institute as their 2023-2024 Nathan Yon Institute Teacher of the Year. More often than not, teachers are overlooked and underappreciated – hence the national teacher crisis,” said Roaden. “This award is so meaningful because it reminds me that the hard work of teachers is appreciated and that dedication to students does not go unnoticed.”
Mr. Landen Killius (Midlands STEM Charter School, Winnsboro), Ms. Addison Stroud (Thornwell Charter School, Clinton) and Ms. Emma Steckly (Brashier Middle College Charter High School, Simpsonville) were also announced as the Elementary, Middle, and High School Students of the Year.
These students were nominated by their school’s staff and were selected as the winners by a panel of Institute judges. The winning students received a special trophy for their accomplishments. All Student of the Year winners from the schools were recognized at the Banquet and received a certificate and medal for being nominated at their school.
Ms. Tonya Bouknight of Mevers School of Excellence was awarded the 2022-2023 Lynn Higgins Volunteer of the Year award.
Mevers School of Excellence will receive a $250 donation in honor of Ms. Lynn Higgins, a volunteer at Clear Dot Charter School. All Volunteer of the Year nominees were recognized and received a certificate for their accomplishments.
Ms. Ainsley Crowe, Charter School Student Ambassador and high school student at Cyber Academy of South Carolina, and her mother, Ms. Jessica Crowe, were named the State Advocates of the Year for the Charter Institute at Erskine. This title represents their dedication to advocating for charter schools and school choice in South Carolina.
Superintendent Cameron Runyan and Director of Communications Ashley Epperson presented the Crowes with their awards.
Additionally, the Charter Institute at Erskine staff announced eleven Champion of the Year award winners for school staff members who went above and beyond in their roles at their respective schools.
Following the Banquet, the evening transitioned into a Five-Year Celebration. Dr. Steven Adamson, Erskine College President and Institute Board Chairman, and Superintendent Runyan took the stage to share their reflect on the journey so far. Both leaders reiterated the importance of the many people that have made the Institute’s success possible.
In honor of those important people, Superintendent Runyan and Institute Director Vamshi Rudrapati created the Erskine Pillar Award. The individuals that receive this award have shown unconditional support for the Institute and an unwavering dedication to the children of South Carolina. Mr. Les Wicks, Dr. Cherry Daniel, Ms. Deirdre McCullough, and Mr. Martin O’Connor were recognized as Erskine Pillars for their contributions.
“It is humbling to reflect on the birth of the Institute in 2018, when so few people believed our dream could become today’s reality, and then to look at the changes we have brought to families and children across this state in the years since,” said Superintendent Runyan.
“Five years from now, South Carolina will never be the same.”
