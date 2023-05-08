The Laurens County School District 55 special election for Seat 7 will have three names on the ballot after the deadline for filing passed at noon on Monday.
Board member James “Bubba” Rawl accepted a position with the SC Dept. of Education, forcing his resignation from the school board, effective April 10, 2023. Rawl was elected to Seat 7 on the District 55 board in 2020.
Filing for Seat 7 opened on April 28 at the Laurens County Registration & Elections office, located at 105 Bolt Dr. in Laurens. The special election will be held on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.
Names on the ballot for Seat 7 include:
Shenese Gilmore - Enoree
Chip Jenkins - Laurens
Josie Parker - Laurens
