The Laurens County School District 55 special election for Seat 7 will have three names on the ballot after the deadline for filing passed at noon on Monday.   

Board member James “Bubba” Rawl accepted a position with the SC Dept. of Education, forcing his resignation from the school board, effective April 10, 2023. Rawl was elected to Seat 7 on the District 55 board in 2020. 

Filing for Seat 7 opened on April 28 at the Laurens County Registration & Elections office, located at 105 Bolt Dr. in Laurens. The special election will be held on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.  

Names on the ballot for Seat 7 include:

Shenese Gilmore - Enoree

Chip Jenkins - Laurens

Josie Parker - Laurens