After a special election earlier this month, three new members of the Laurens School District 55 Board of Trustees began their respective terms on Monday night.
Prior to the first board meeting of the new school year, the board conducted a swearing-in ceremony for Tabitha Keitt for Seat 1, Chip Jenkins for Seat 7 and Heather Elders for Seat 3 at Hickory Tavern School.
Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas says she is looking to keep a straight focus on the school’s objectives.
“The conversations (with new board members) have been very positive. I’m definitely excited about working with them to achieve the goals for what's best for the students in Laurens District 55,” Thomas said.
Monday night was about turning the page with new board members. When talking about the previous disputes that have plagued board meetings over the last few months, Elders said that she wants nothing to do with what happened.
“Drama is not my thing, I try to stay out of all that,” Elders said. “I'm for everyone, love everyone. I'm excited to get my foot in the door and get to work. Getting better attendance, improving scores, teacher retention, those are all things that I think that we really need to focus on.”
Jenkins, a consultant engenineer, attended the ceremony and meeting over the phone so was unable to comment.
Tabitha Keitt is the treasurer at Bramlett United Methodist Church in Gray Court.
“I’m looking forward to seeing what we can change and making improvements on. Working towards improving the kids' education and making sure that staff is satisfied so we can keep the teachers that we have,” Keitt said.
After the swearing-in ceremony, their regular meeting was held and things quickly got testy.
Public comments made by Nick Ulmer M.D. were that of criticizing the state of the board, ending it off by stating that he had emailed Trustee Anthony Carpenter questions about the board, receiving no response.
Carpenter met it by saying that the comments were untrue. Carpenter's response to the comments sparked an outpouring from the crowd.
During the course of the meeting, there was a Superintendent's Report section. One of the topics was ‘Partnering for Student Growth’. The plan details the district looking into different partnerships with students and families as well as local parts of the community.
There were two updates given to topics of the Paid Parental Leave Act as well as for student absences.
