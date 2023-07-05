After being reported missing on June 30, 2023, a Laurens woman was found dead in Monroe, NC according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.
On Sunday morning, the Union County Sheriff’s Office in Monroe, NC began investigating the disappearance of 18-year-old Kierstyn Williamson of Laurens.
Williamson was initially reported as a missing person by family members after last being seen or heard from during the evening hours of June 30, 2023. Information was provided to the UCSO that indicated Williamson was believed to be at a residence in the 500 block of Bethpage Lane in Monroe.
Over the past 36 hours, UCSO detectives, deputies, and crime scene personnel along with the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation conducted an extensive search and investigation into the circumstances of Williamson’s disappearance.
Union County Sheriff Eddie Cathey confirmed that the body of a female decedent believed to be Williamson was located late on Tuesday afternoon.
As a result of an extensive investigation, two suspects have been taken into custody and this matter is now being considered a homicide investigation. 25-year-old Joshua Newton has been charged with First Degree Murder and Obstruction of Justice. 22-year-old Victoria Smith has been charged with Obstruction of Justice and Accessory after the Fact. Both suspects remain in custody at this time.
“My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim in this case as they begin to mourn this unimaginable loss," said Sheriff Eddie Cathey. "Over the past several days, the men and women of the Union County Sheriff’s Office have fully dedicated themselves to this case and ensuring the people responsible for this tragic loss were brought to justice”.
This homicide investigation is ongoing and UCSO detectives ask that anyone with information pertaining to this case call 911, the UCSO Main Office at (704)283-3789, or Union County Crime Stoppers at (704)283-5600. Tips can also be submitted via the UCSO’s free smartphone application which can be downloaded at the links below.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.