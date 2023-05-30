Two people were arrested over the Memorial Day weekend on multiple charges stemming from four churches being vandalized in Laurens County.
The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of church burglaries occurring on May 26 and May 27. Subjects vandalized and destroyed property, broke windows, stole items and damaged doors at four churches, including Reedy Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church, Cedar Grove Baptist Church, Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church and New Prospect Baptist Church.
The subjects were identified as Jesse James Hawkins of Gray Court and Sierra Lynn Smith of Laurens.
Hawkins was arrested on May 29 and charged with three counts of Burglary-2nd, four counts of Malicious Injury to Place of Worship, Larceny and Arson.
Smith was arrested on May 28 and charged with three counts of Burglary-2nd, four counts of Malicious Injury to Place of Worship, Larceny and Arson.
“We are very thankful to have these twisted individuals charged in a timely manner with the terrible crimes committed,” said Sheriff Don Reynolds. “They’ve already stood before one judge. The fact is, they will stand before the ultimate Judge one day. I surely commend the work of the Deputies involved in these arrests.”
This is still an active investigation and more charges are possible. If you have any information, call 864-984-4967, report anonymously to CrimeStoppers (864-68-CRIME or p3tips.com) or visit www.laurenscountysheriff.org/tips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.