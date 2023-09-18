Two fatalities were confirmed after an accident on I-385 at mile marker 16 on Sunday morning around 11am, according to Laurens County Deputy Coroner Bill Williams.
The vehicles involved were a tractor-trailer and one motorcycle. The tractor-trailer was a 2023 Kenworth. The driver was injured and transported to an area hospital by EMS, according to SCHP Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.
The motorcycle was a 1998 Suzuki with two occupants. Both are deceased.
According to Bolt, both units were traveling north on I-385 when the tractor-trailer struck the motorcycle from behind.
According to Williams, one victim was identified as Lindsey Diane Billings, a 38-year-old female from Laurens County. The second victim was identified as James Scott Lewis, a 55-year-old male from Greenville, SC.
This incident remains under investigation by the SCHP and the Lauren's County Coroner's Office.
