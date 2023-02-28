While working in an undercover capacity on Monday, detectives with the Laurens Police Department arranged for a man to meet up with what he thought was a 14-year-old minor for the purpose of a sexual encounter.
At the meeting location, detectives attempted to apprehend the suspect, later identified as 38-year-old Thomas Durrell Adams. The suspect used his vehicle to flee the scene and lead officers on a high-speed pursuit thru Laurens.
Stop sticks were deployed successfully and the suspect's vehicle became disabled and collided with another vehicle. No injuries were reported in this incident.
Adams was extracted from the vehicle and taken into custody.
Upon further search of the vehicle, the suspect was found to be in possession of over $18,000 of counterfeit merchandise, a 9mm semi-auto pistol, 12-guage shotgun, an AR-15 style rifle with hundreds of rounds of ammunition (including .556 armor piercing rounds), as well as approx. $14,000 in cash.
Adams was charged with Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime, Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor (3rd Degree), Solicitation of a Minor for Sex, Failure to Stop for Blue Lights, and Distribution of Counterfeit Goods/Merchandise.
This investigation is still ongoing with the assistance of other state and local agencies.
