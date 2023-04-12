As part of its commitment to investing in the Laurens community, United Community Bank has announced the next step to improve its downtown Laurens branch. Construction will begin at the end of April, resulting in the 101 West Main Street location closing on Friday, April 28, with a temporary branch opening Monday, May 1, in the lot just behind the current branch location.
During the construction period, United will serve customers through the temporary branch, which will have full banking services available. In addition to the drive-thru lane, an Interactive Teller Machine (ITM) will be installed at this location, allowing for extended banking hours. Customers can also continue to visit the United branch located less than a mile away at 501 Church Street.
“We are delighted to invest in the Laurens community and while we take steps to do this, we are dedicated to providing our customers with the same exceptional service and consistent amenities,” said Candi Wilson, Regional Banking Manager. “We are thankful to our customers for their patience during this time and look forward to broadening our capabilities with a beautifully designed and improved branch.”
The ITM will provide customers with the convenience of an ATM with a virtual teller outside of normal banking hours, as early as 8 a.m. and as late as 6 p.m. on weekdays, as well as from 9 a.m. -12 p.m. on Saturdays. Customers can use the ITM to deposit cash, cash checks, make loan payments, withdraw cash, and many other banking transactions.
United’s commitment to the investment in Laurens County provides jobs for 66 members of the community across two branches. United anticipates the Main Street branch will open for business in 2024.
