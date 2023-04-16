Claudio Garcia is a renowned restaurant owner in the Upstate region of South Carolina. He currently owns seven restaurants in the Laurens, Spartanburg and Greenville areas.
He has owned Broncos Mexican Restaurant in Woodruff for 26 years, Broncos Mexican Restaurant on Union St. in Spartanburg for 19 years, Señor Garcia's Mexican Restaurant in Laurens for 18 years, Señor Garcia's Mexican Restaurant in Clinton for 13 years, Garcia's Cuisine in Fountain Inn for five years and Broncos Mexican Restaurant on E. Main St. in Spartanburg for two years. Each of these restaurants provide a traditional and casual Mexican dining experience for customers.
Almost two years ago, Garcia decided to expand his horizons and open Claudio's Bistro in Woodruff to provide customers with a "first class" dining experience. After this restaurant's success, he has decided to open an additional "first class" restaurant: Garcia's Kitchen in Laurens. His desire is for Garcia's Kitchen to provide the same atmosphere as Claudio's Bistro, serving Mexican food as well as steaks, seafood, sausage, and more. They advertise on both of their menus that they combine "both classic and innovative dishes."
Garcia's Kitchen will have large cut steaks in a great variety for customers to choose from. Garcia describes this as being similar to the Brazilian type steak tasting but combined with a Mexican touch.
"(I've owned Señor Garcia's Mexican Restaurant) in Laurens for 18 years and feel like we have the support to make this possible," Garcia says. "Laurens deserves to have a nice restaurant where they are welcome and can eat home cooked food."
The biggest difference that Garcia sees between Claudio's Bistro and Garcia's Kitchen is that Garcia's Kitchen will have a larger bar with greater selection and 20 televisions to broadcast sports in the restaurant, making it a good "hang out" spot to enjoy a drink and watch sports.
The restaurant is expected to open sometime in May of this year, as they are currently working on the last stages of licensing. When they open, they will provide service seven days a week and then adjust the schedule based on customers' desires.
As of now, they are expecting to open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays. The restaurant will be located in the Western Plaza Shopping Center, located at 1500 W. Main St., Suite 100.
"(Owning 8 restaurants) isn't easy, but when you have faith in God, everything gets easy," Garcia says. "Everything is for God. God gave us this gift, and (we have to work for this gift.)"
Garcia's Kitchen is currently looking to hire waiters, bartenders and cooks. Applications can be found in person, online and on the restaurant's Facebook page.
