USC Union is expanding its footprint in Laurens County for the upcoming Fall 2023 academic semester.
In order to strengthen its ability to fully serve Laurens County, including through opportunities for lab classes and new Bantams sports teams, USC Union will grow its Laurens County operations to include a new home in the historic Bell Street School (600 Peachtree St.) in Clinton, beginning in the fall.
The current Laurens County location opened in January 2014 at 507 N. Harper Street, Laurens, and has served many students in the area. The current facility at the Oaks Shopping Center in Laurens will continue to serve the community during the move through the summer semester.
“We are grateful for the strong decade-long partnership between USC Union and Agnew Development as we expanded our on-campus service to Laurens County students in Laurens,” said USC Union Campus Dean Randy Lowell. “This new chapter, and partnership with Laurens County School District 56, at the former Bell Street School in Clinton, S.C., solidifies our commitment to the students, families and citizens of the entire Laurens County community.”
USC Union is one of four institutions within the University of South Carolina System designated as regional Palmetto College campuses. USC Union serves students at locations in both Laurens and Union counties, and across a broader service area. And within Laurens County communities, students have an opportunity to apply for the Laurens County Future Scholarship (www.futurescholarship.org) along with other scholarships available to view on the USC Union website at uscunion.sc.edu.
“From the new Bell Street School location, we are excited to be able to continue to offer associate degree-level course work, upper-level courses towards bachelor’s degrees in liberal studies and organizational leadership, as well as dual-credit course work for area high school student in Laurens County,” said Dean Lowell. “Students can also complete 26 additional bachelor’s degree programs through Palmetto College Online (palmettocollege.sc.edu) from our computer labs or from any location.”
In addition to academic offerings, USC Union expanded its offerings and services to the Laurens County community in January 2023 with the launch of two new Palmetto College iCarolina Labs that provide free broadband access and free software and workforce development training at the Laurens and Clinton libraries. The Laurens County Public Library has a dedicated room for the computer lab that features ten iMac stations, as well as ten MacBooks and ten iPads for use in and around the library.
The current Clinton Public Library houses a kiosk that holds MacBooks and iPads for people to use in and around the library – serving as a mobile Palmetto College iCarolina Learning Lab. Once the Clinton branch moves into its new space, a dedicated lab will house ten iMac stations in addition to the ten MacBooks and ten iPads.
In preparation of opening USC Union’s newest Laurens County location, the former Bell Street School received a facelift earlier this spring as crews prepared traditional classrooms, beaming classrooms, science labs, a computer lab and other spaces to accommodate faculty, staff and students. A greenhouse on the property was also renovated, and a partnership has been formed with United Way of Laurens County and the Laurens County Master Gardener Association for future projects.
The Bell Street School location will also serve as home base for a few of the Bantam Athletics programs. Laurens resident Gil Moss has been hired to build and coach a new golf team. The golf team is set to compete at the club level for a year before making the transition to National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) competition. The team will be housed in the school’s old band room and practice facilities will include a golf simulator inside and a Par 3 practice course that will be constructed behind the school. The school gymnasium will serve as the dry dock for the USC Union Anglers bass fishing team.
“We are excited to continue serving students within the City of Clinton and the greater Laurens County community as the historic Bell Street School becomes a new USC Union-Laurens County Location,” said Lowell. “Reaching this milestone is important, and we are grateful for the support and assistance of city and county leaders, the Laurens County School District 56, the Union/Laurens Commission for Higher Education, State Representative Doug Gilliam (SC-42), Trustee Brian Harlan and other members of the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees.”
To register for classes at the new USC Union-Laurens County Location or to acquire more information, please call (864) 681-1456 or visit USC Union online at uscunion.sc.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.