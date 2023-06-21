Active military members and veterans are invited to participate in the Veteran Corps Workday on July 10 along the Enoree Passage of the Palmetto Trail.
The work is being done in partnership with SC7 as the team travels across the state during the month of July hiking, rafting, kayaking and scuba diving. Along the route, the team partners with communities and organizations on beautification and environmental resiliency efforts.
The workday will consist of the following:
- removal of existing curbing (2x4 on top edges)
- removal of rotten &/or broken decking boards (estimated 40 2x6x6)
- installation of new curbing
- installation of new decking boards
Lunch will be provided. Participants are responsible for bringing water, snacks, work gloves and eye protection.
The workday will start at 9:00 am and finish by 2:00 pm.
Veterans interested in participating in the project should click HERE to register. Registration closes at end of day on Friday, June 23. Additional information provided upon registration.
