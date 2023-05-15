Volunteers recently gathered in the Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55) administrative office building. Some did not know what to expect, while others did, but they all knew they were coming to support an early literacy initiative for rising LCSD 55 4-year-old Kindergarten (4K) students.
LCSD 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca C. Thomas started this initiative in 2021 to help build foundational literacy skills for early learners. Reading Buddies refer to the stuffed animals students will be reading to, to help practice oral reading fluency. Stuffed animals provide students with a “listener” who will not interrupt and maintain eye contact as they read.
Returning volunteers Elma Madden and Lucy Gibson led the way in building Reading Buddies. Creating Reading Buddies entailed selecting an animal to stuff. This year’s selection of Reading Buddies included elephants, rabbits, puppies, and cubs. After selecting and stuffing their chosen Reading Buddies, volunteers named them, created birth certificates, and wrote special letters from the stuffed animals to their future recipients.
Among the volunteers are former educators and business community members. The volunteers assembled over 100 of the stuffed animals.
Madden, a former teacher with 42 years of experience in education, was very excited to be a part of the Reading Buddies building day. She said, “Reading is important in a child’s life. It’s a joy to come and help children be on the way to reading.”
Gibson grew up with educators in her family and learned to love reading at an early age. “I want all children to have the same love for reading that I did as a child. Volunteering here is a great place to start.”
Thomas appreciates the community’s support for the Reading Buddies Program. She said, "We are thrilled to see our community coming to support our youngest learners through the Reading Buddies Program. This initiative promotes literacy, a love for reading and fosters a sense of connection and care for our students. By stuffing animals and packaging books, our volunteers are sending a message of encouragement and support to our 4k students. We are grateful for their time and dedication to our school community."
In June, LCSD 55 will welcome rising 4K students at the district administrative office. Young learners will select and meet their take-home Reading Buddy. These students will also receive take-home books and supplies and meet the volunteers who put the Reading Buddies together.
