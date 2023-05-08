A Waterloo man is now in the custody of the Laurens County Sheriff's Office on charges stemming from a fatal shooting on April 15 on Coyote Drive in Waterloo.
Laurens County Sheriff's Office deputies responded in reference to a shooting incident around 8:25pm on April 15. Upon arrival, deputies discovered three gunshot victims.
Darren Mandez Hill of Cross Hill later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.
On May 4, Randall Sherodrick Moore of Waterloo was transferred to the custody of LCSO by Greenwood Police and charged with Murder, two counts of Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime and Breach of Peace, Aggravated in Nature.
If you have any information concerning the April 15 incident, you can report anonymously to Crime Stoppers (www.p3tips.com) or 864-68-CRIME. You can also submit tips through at www.laurenscountysheriff.org/tips or contact Investigator Brown 864-681-4510.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.