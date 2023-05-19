A 71-year-old Georgia woman died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash on Hwy. 56 near Cross Hill around 1pm on May 10.
The woman was transported via EMS to Greenville Memorial Hospital. She passed away on May 16, according to Laurens County Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp.
Canupp identified the victim as Edith Gwaltney, 71, of Georgia.
According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, the victim was driving a 2017 Toyota minivan east on Hwy. 56. The driver of a 2005 Dodge SUV was traveling west on Hwy. 56 when they ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and struck the Toyota minivan, said Bolt. The minivan then ran off the right side of the road and struck a ditch, said Bolt.
A passenger in the minivan was injured and transported via EMS to an area hospital. The driver of the Dodge SUV was injured and airlifted to an area hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.