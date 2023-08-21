The Laurens County Touchdown Club announced that Laurens defensive back Travija Austin in the Player of the Week for Week Zero.
Austin is a senior defensive back and special teams player for the Laurens District High School Raiders and was a bright spot for the Raiders Friday night in their 55–9 loss to the Hillcrest Rams.
Austin had an outstanding night for the Raiders on both defense and special teams. He had a pick-six for a touchdown of over 50 yards for the Raiders and had three solo tackles and one assist.
Head Coach Daryl Smith stated, “Travija Austin is an outstanding young man and a hard worker. He is a very physical tackler with outstanding speed. He has also grown into one of our leaders on defense this year.”
The Laurens County Touchdown Club will honor Austin on August 24 at the first Touchdown Club meeting of the year. The meeting will be at noon at The Ridge in Laurens with Lakeview BBQ serving the meal and the food service line opening at 11:45 am.
Player of the Week awards will be presented in 2023 by Farm Bureau Insurance of Laurens County.
The August 24 meeting will feature Laurens District High School Head Coach Daryl Smith, Clinton High Head Coach Corey Fountain, Laurens Academy Head Football Coach Jolly Doolittle and Thornwell Charter School Head Coach Charlie Washington.
The Laurens County Touchdown Club meets every other Thursday throughout the football season at The Ridge, located in Laurens at 301 Exchange Road and the public is invited. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.