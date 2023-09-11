The Laurens County Touchdown Club announced that Laurens Academy senior Buddy Baker is the Player of the Week for the Crusaders 36-34 win over Oakbrook Academy on Friday night.
Baker plays running back, linebacker and special teams for the Laurens Academy Crusaders.
Offensively, Baker had 23 carries for 144 yards, 4 passing receptions for 44 yards and two touchdowns. Baker also scored on a two point conversion. Defensively, Baker had three tackles, one tackle for loss and one forced fumble.
Baker added the game-clinching interception and returned it 25 yards with 9 seconds remaining in the game. On special teams, he kicked two successful onside kicks and had one return in the kicking game for 25 yards.
Head Coach Jolly Doolittle stated, “Buddy is everything you expect from a Senior. He leads, he learns, and he loves. Buddy leads with words and actions. He is disciplined in his approach to health and readiness to play the game, has a high football IQ, and loves his teammates. When the game was on the line Friday night, Buddy did what we knew he would – he delivered.”
The Laurens County Touchdown Club will honor Baker on September 21 at the next Touchdown Club meeting. The meeting will be at noon at The Ridge in Laurens.
Player of the Week awards will be presented in 2023 by Farm Bureau Insurance of Laurens County.
The September 21 meeting will feature Newberry College Head Football Coach Todd Knight.
The Laurens County Touchdown Club meets every other Thursday throughout the football season at The Ridge, located in Laurens at 301 Exchange Road and the public is invited. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $15.
