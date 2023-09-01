The Laurens Raiders dropped their third straight game to start the 2023 season with a 49-21 loss to the Belton-Honea Path Bears on Friday night at K.C. Hanna Stadium.
Belton–Honea Path improved to 2-0 on the season. The Bears thrashed the Raiders defense, racking up 330 yards rushing.
Raiders head coach Daryl Smith praised his team showing spirts of good performances but missed tackles and bad reps being the team’s downfall.
“We've got a few guys that make good plays and we've got to continue to grow as a team. We've got to string a few more plays together. It's a missed block here, it's a missed tackle there,” Smith said.
BHP had two rushers go over 100 yards in their last game against Westside. On Friday night, Marquise Henderson rushed for 206 yards on 14 carries and Shaheem Robbs added 94 yards on 16 carries.
“We've got to continue to work on our tackling. That's probably the best running back (Henderson) we're going to see all year and that's the top offensive line we're going to see all year, so it was a good task,” Smith said.
BHP started the game off on a long drive capped off by Henderson punching it in making it 7-0. The Bears doubled their score after quarterback Noah Thomas connected with Norikus Cowen for a TD to increase the lead to 14-0.
The Raiders cut the score in half after a blocked punt was returned by Ja’Mauri Williams to make it 14-7. On the ensuing drive, Henderson hit a long run to make it 21-7. BHP added another score to make it 28-7 at halftime.
Laurens quarterback Nick Danciu scored his first touchdown of the night with a run to make it 28-14 in the third. Henderson and the Bears responded with a long rushing TD to make it a 21-point game again, 35-14.
The Bears tacked on 14 more in the second half to make it 49-14. Danciu would get his second touchdown of the night with 41 seconds left in the game to finalize the score.
“These guys keep working and like I said they're just going to get better each week. We're getting there but we're just not there yet,” Smith said.
Next week, the Raiders play their first road game against Chapman. Smith sees next week’s challenge as a change up to this week with Chapman coming with a pass-heavy attack.
“Next week's going to be just kind of the opposite. It's going to be a really good quarterback and a couple good receivers. We’ve got to be able to hold up against that. Chapman is going to be more spread out, so we're going to have to really emphasize the defensive backfield and get into our good pass-drops with our linebackers,” Smith said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.