Matthew Bennett has been named Head Football Coach at Ninety Six High School, according to Greenwood School District 52.
Bennett has served as the co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Clinton High School since 2019. Prior to working at Clinton, Bennett served as the run game coordinator, offensive line coach, and recruiting coordinator at Woodmont High School from 2017-2019. Bennett has also worked as an offensive line coach and recruiting assistant at Westwood High School and Boiling Spring High School.
During his time as co-offensive coordinator at CHS, Bennett co-coordinated Red Devil offenses that averaged 43 points per game in 2021 and 46 points per game in 2022. He has also coached multiple All-State offensive lineman and over 30 collegiate players throughout his coaching career.
Bennett earned his Bachelor’s Degree at USC Upstate in History. He also obtained his Master’s Degree in Athletic Management from Northcentral University. Bennett is currently a Social Studies teacher at Clinton High School.
Bennett’s wife, Jordan, is a 6th grade ELA/Social Studies teacher at Clinton Middle School.
Bennett stated, “It is an honor to become a head football coach at a high school with such a rich tradition in athletics. It is a privilege to be able to shape the lives of the young people who will lead our school and community in the future. Ninety Six is truly a special place and I look forward to me and my family being a part of this community.”
Dr. Beth Taylor said, “Matthew Bennett exhibits the character and professional expertise to continue moving our football program in a positive direction. We have complete confidence that his experience will take our football program to the next level.”
Ninety Six Athletic Director BJ Wertz stated, “Coach Bennett brings experience not only to the football field but also in the classroom. He will provide our student-athletes with excellent coaching and the key ingredients required for success on the field and in life. We are excited to have Coach Bennett and his family become a part of the Ninety Six family.”
