CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The bracket for the 2023 Hercules Tires Big South Conference Men's Basketball Championship was released by the league office following the conclusion of the regular season on Saturday. Presbyterian is the tenth seed and will face seventh seed Campbell in a first-round game at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1 at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, N.C. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.
The two teams split their two regular-season meetings with each team winning on their home court. Wednesday’s game will be a rematch of last season’s first-round Big South Tournament matchup which Campbell won in a double-overtime thriller, 75-72.
The quarterfinal games will be contested on Friday, March 3. The winner of the PC-Campbell game faces Longwood in the quarterfinals on Friday, March 3 at 6 p.m. The semifinal games are set for Saturday, March 4, and the Championship game is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 5. The first three rounds of the tournament will be broadcast on ESPN+. The Championship game will be televised on ESPN2.
First Round – Wednesday, March 1 – ESPN+
Game 1: (8) High Point vs. (9) Charleston Southern, 6:00 pm
Game 2: (7) Campbell vs. (10) Presbyterian, 8:00 pm
Quarterfinals – Friday, March 3 – ESPN+
Game 3: (1) UNC Asheville vs. 8/9 winner, 12:00 pm
Game 4: (4) USC Upstate vs. (5) Gardner-Webb, 2:00 pm
Game 5: (2) Longwood vs 7/10 Winner, 6:00 pm
Game 6: (3) Radford vs. (6) Winthrop, 8:00 pm
Semifinals - Saturday, March 4 – ESPN+
Game 7: Semifinals – Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 12:00 pm
Game 8: Semifinals – Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2:00 pm
Championship - Sunday, March 5 – ESPN2
Game 9: Championship – Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1:00 pm
