The Presbyterian College baseball team opened its conference series on Friday night against the visiting Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs as the visitors picked up a 6-2 victory inside the PC Baseball Complex. Brody Fahr led the offense with three hits as Noah Lebron connected on his third homer of the season in the setback.
FINAL SCORE: Gardner-Webb 6, Presbyterian 2
LOCATION: PC Baseball Complex (Clinton, S.C.)
RECORDS: Presbyterian (15-24, 7-9) | Gardner-Webb (25-12, 11-5)
W: Bobby Alcock (6-1) | L: Duncan Howard (2-3)
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Gardner-Webb opened the scoring in the second with a sacrifice fly to gain the early 1-0 lead.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs increased the advantage in the third with an RBI single to push the advantage to 2-0.
- In the sixth, the guests connected on a three-run home run to left field that made it a 5-0 Gardner-Webb lead.
- PC got on the board in the home half of the eighth with an RBI double from Dalton Reeves that cut the deficit to four, 5-1.
- GWU regained the five-run lead in the ninth with an RBI double that made it 6-1 for the guests.
- Noah Lebron connected on his third home run in his last nine at-bats in the ninth to make it 6-2 but the Runnin' Bulldogs closed it out to claim the series-opening win on Friday night.
NOTABLES
- Fahr led the offense with three hits as the Blue Hose shortstop tallied his team-high 14th multi-hit game of the season. He recorded his eighth double of the season as a part of his three-hit night.
- Fahr has now reached base safely in 14 straight games including a seven-game hit streak after his performance in the series opener.
- Joel Dragoo added a pair of hits for his seventh multi-hit contest of the season. Dragoo has also reached base safely in eight consecutive contests.
- Lebron picked up his third home run of the season in the ninth inning.
- Reeves recorded his 11th double of the season that put PC on the board on Friday night.
UP NEXT
- The Blue Hose continue their three-game series with Gardner-Webb on Saturday with a 3 p.m. first pitch on ESPN+.
