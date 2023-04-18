Presbyterian Blue Hose head men’s basketball coach Quinton Ferrell recently announced the signing of four players from the transfer portal.
UNC Wilmington transfer Jamahri Harvey, a 6-foot-4 guard, saw action in 76 games with 27 starts over his career at UNCW.
Francis Marion transfer Jonah Pierce is a 6-foot-8 forward and was the 2022 Conference Carolinas’ Freshman of the Year.
Georgia State transfer Kaleb Scott, a 6-foot-6 forward, saw action in 54 games while helping Georgia State win the 2022 Sun Belt Tournament title and reach the NCAA Tournament.
Winston-Salem State transfer Samage Teel, a 6-foot-2 guard, scored 594 points while connecting on 70 three-point field goals with a 35.2 three-point field goal percentage over his two seasons at Winston-Salem State.
Jamahri Harvey
“Jamahri is a very talented guard who can score and shoot the basketball,” Ferrell said. “He is an athletic player who can play above the rim also, he will be a guy who can impact the game on both the offensive and defensive sides of the court. Jamahri was highly touted coming out of high school and held numerous offers. He is a winner and has been a part of a ton of success at the college level. We are excited for Jamahri to come in and impact our program instantly. We look forward to him and his family being a part of our Blue Hose family.”
Harvey will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
“I chose PC because of the instant love I felt from the coaches,” Harvey said. “I am a family type of guy and that’s the vibe I get from the staff. I want to be a part of something special and I believe it can be done here at PC. I can’t wait for this new journey.”
During his career at UNCW, the Fayetteville, North Carolina native scored 368 points with 10 double-figure scoring games while connecting on 75 three-point field goals with a three-point field goal percentage of 35.7 percent.
In the 2022-23 season, he saw action in 30 games with two starts and scored a season-high 12 points while connecting on four three-point field goals against Coastal Carolina on November 30. In the 2021-22 season, he saw action in 31 games with 12 starts which included starting all of UNCW’s games on the way to their CBI Championship. He scored a season-high 15 points on 5-for-8 shooting in the CBI semifinal victory over Northern Colorado on March 22. In the 2020-21 season, he saw action in 16 games with 13 starts and he scored a career-high 21 points at Towson on January 19.
Prior to his time at UNCW, Harvey helped lead Moravian Preparatory to a 32-3 record in the 2019-20 season. Before attending Moravian Preparatory, he averaged 15.1 points and 3.4 rebounds per game at Northwood Temple Academy in the 2018-19 season.
Samage Teel
“Samage is a proven winner at both the high school and college level,” Ferrell said. “He’s a guy who is comfortable with the ball in his hands and is a fantastic decision-maker. He loves getting his teammates involved and running the show. Samage has the ability to score the ball at three levels and he does a great job of balancing being a scorer and a facilitator. He will be able to provide experience, toughness, and leadership at the point guard position. We look forward to him impacting our program immediately. We are excited to have Samage and his family be a part of our Blue Hose Family!”
Teel will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
“The reason I chose PC is that it felt like home,” Teel said. “When I got there the coaches made me feel welcomed and loved. I loved the campus and the environment. The people in my circle decided that this was the best opportunity for me. When God opened this door for me I had to walk through it.”
During his career at Winston-Salem State, the Greenville, North Carolina native saw action in 55 games with 22 starts while recording 30 double-figure scoring games.
Last season, he played in 30 games with 19 starts while averaging 11.9 points and connecting on a team-high 41 three-point field goals. Teel was named CIAA Player of the Week on January 31 after scoring 35 points, grabbing five rebounds with nine assists in wins over Johnson C. Smith and Livingstone. On February 24, he connected on a game-winning jumper with 11 seconds left in Winston-Salem State’s win over top-seed Virginia Union in the CIAA Semifinals. In the CIAA Championship game, he scored a team-high 14 points helping lead the Rams to a win over Lincoln (Pa.) to win the CIAA Championship. In the NCAA Tournament, he scored 11 points against Indiana (Pa.).
In the 2021-22 season, he saw action in 23 games with three starts and averaged 9.3 points while connecting on 29 three-point field goals. Teel earned CIAA Rookie of the Week honors.
Prior to his career at Winston-Salem State, he helped lead Farmville Central High School to two North Carolina state championships.
Kaleb Scott
“Kaleb is a young man who embodies a lot of the traits our program is built off of toughness, spirit, work ethic, and unselfishness,” Ferrell said. “Kaleb will provide a level of physicality and toughness that will serve our program well. He is a very athletic forward with the ability to score in the paint on either drives to the basket or post-ups. Kaleb also has the ability to stretch the defense by making perimeter jump shots as well. Kaleb will be able to make an immediate impact and we look forward to him and his family becoming a part of our Blue Hose family!”
Scott will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
The Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina native recorded five double-figure scoring games in his career while averaging 2.7 points and 1.8 rebounds per game while shooting 60.4 percent from the field.
“Coach Q and the rest of the staff have demonstrated throughout the recruitment process that they are willing to invest in me on and off of the basketball court,” Scott said. ”Coach’s prior history of great player development, combined with the outlook that he has on the future of Presbyterian basketball is why I chose to become a Blue Hose. All of that along with seeing myself building lasting relationships with everyone that’s a part of this program, past basketball, has me really excited to come to Clinton in the coming months.”
Last season, Scott finished the year by scoring in double-figures in three of Georgia State’s final five games. He saw action in 25 games with three starts while scoring a season-high 12 points off the bench against Coastal Carolina on February 16.
In the 2021-22 season, he saw action in 15 games with one start. In the NCAA Tournament, he scored five points and grabbed three rebounds against Gonzaga on March 17.
In the 2020-21 season, he saw action in 14 games while shooting 73.7 percent from the field. He scored a season-high 14 points while shooting 7-for-9 from the field against Carver on December 18.
Prior to his time at Georgia State, Scott was a three-star recruit who was ranked the 18th-best recruit in the state of North Carolina and the 338th-best recruit in the nation by 247Sports. He was a two-time First-Team All-Conference selection who helped lead his Holly Springs High School team to the 2019 SWAC Conference Championship. During his standout career at Holly Springs, he scored over 1,000 points, and after his career was over he played in the North Carolina East/West All-Star game.
Jonah Pierce
“Jonah is an extremely talented forward who is just scratching the surface of his potential,” Ferrell said. “He has tremendous touch around the basket, which allows him to finish at a very efficient rate. Jonah has great size and length to go along with his ability to pass and handle the basketball. Jonah rebounds the ball well in and outside his area. We look forward to Jonah impacting our program and can’t wait for him and his family to be a part of our Blue Hose Family."
Pierce will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
During his career at Francis Marion, the Sanford, Florida native has scored 738 points and grabbed 476 rebounds in his college career while capturing four Conference Carolinas Defensive Player of the Week awards.
“I chose PC because I feel moving forward that I can grow both on and off the court,” Pierce said. “PC allows me to set myself up for a great future. “
Last season, Pierce was a Third Team All-Conference Carolinas selection after averaging 14.4 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. He tallied 15 double-figure scoring games and 11 double-doubles as a sophomore. Against Southern Wesleyan on January 16, he scored a season-high 31 points while shooting 14-for-19 from the field. In the Coker game on December 30, Pierce scored 22 points and grabbed 18 rebounds.
In the 2021-22 season, he was named Conference Carolinas’ Freshman of the Year after averaging 13.0 points and 8.1 rebounds while ranking 18th in the nation in field goal percentage at 61.7 percent. He recorded 20 double-figure scoring games and 10 double-doubles. Against North Greenville on February 11, he scored 26 points while shooting a perfect 12-for-12 from the field. Against Mount Olive on November 23, he scored 23 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.
Prior to his playing career at Francis Marion, Pierce averaged 14.2 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game as a senior at Seminole High School in Sanford, Florida.
