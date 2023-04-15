PC BSB VS WU.jpg

PHOTO COURTESY OF PC ATHLETICS

ROCK HILL, S.C. – The Presbyterian College baseball team was able to secure a split of a doubleheader against Winthrop on Saturday with a 10-3 victory in game two of a conference doubleheader at Winthrop Ballpark. The host Eagles grabbed game one by the score of 7-4 on Saturday afternoon. 

 

FINAL SCORE (G1): Winthrop 7, Presbyterian 4

LOCATION: Winthrop Ballpark (Rock Hill, S.C.)

RECORDS: Presbyterian (13-22, 6-7) | Winthrop (15-19, 4-8) 

W: Parker Whittle (6-2) | L: Fenix DiGiacomo (2-3) | Save: Zan Rose (3) 

 

FINAL SCORE (G2): Presbyterian 10, Winthrop 3

LOCATION: Winthrop Ballpark (Rock Hill, S.C.)

RECORDS: Presbyterian (14-22, 7-7) | Winthrop (15-20, 4-9) 

W: Kyle Mueller (5-1) | L: Caleb Jones (0-2) 

 

HOW IT HAPPENED IN GAME ONE 

Brody Fahr got the Blue Hose on the board first in the opening inning with an RBI single to give the guests an early advantage.

- The Eagles answered with an RBI single of their own in the home half of the first to even it at one in the early going.

- The offense continued in the second as Joel Dragoo connected on a solo homer that pushed the lead to 2-1.

- Winthrop tied it in the third with an RBI single of their own that evened the score at two.

- The tie score lasted until the seventh when Kyle Decker connected on an RBI double before Fahr drew a bases-loaded walk that gave PC a late 4-2 lead.

- Winthrop responded in the home half of the seventh with a four-run inning to take a 6-4 lead.

- The hosts added an RBI single in the eighth en route to the 7-4 game one victory. 

 

HOW IT HAPPENED IN GAME TWO 

- Fahr continued his offensive performance from game one by opening game two with an RBI single before an Eagles error allowed a second run to score and give PC a 2-0 lead after the top of the first.

- The Eagles got on the board in the second cutting the PC advantage to one with a solo homer.

- PC increased its lead in the third taking advantage of an Eagles wild pitch before a Cuervo sacrifice fly pushed the Blue Hose lead to 4-1.

- Winthrop cut the deficit to one with a pair of sacrifice flies in the fourth to make it a 4-3 PC lead after four innings.

- PC pushed the lead back to two, 5-3 on an Eagles wild pitch in the fifth inning.

- In the sixth, Decker picked up a two-run single before Jay Wetherington fouled out to left to push the lead to 8-3. The inning was capped with an Eagles wild pitch allowing Decker to scamper home and push the lead to 9-3. 

Jack Gorman pushed a sacrifice fly across in the eighth to increase the lead to 10-3 as PC grabbed a split of the doubleheader on Saturday. 

 

NOTABLES

- Fahr led the offense in game one with a pair of RBIs for his sixth multi-RBI game of the season. Decker tallied his fourth double of the season in the opening game. 

- Dragoo connected on his now team-high fifth homer of the season in game one on Saturday.

- In game two, Fahr and Gorman each tallied a pair of hits as Fahr now has a team-high 13 multi-hit games while Gorman has nine this season.

- Gorman picked up two doubles in the second contest to increase his double total for the season to 11. He also scored a career-high three runs in the game two victory.

- Freshman Kyle Mueller grabbed his team-high fifth win of the season in the 10-3 victory going 4.1 scoreless frames in relief to earn the victory. The performance on Saturday is the longest shutout outing of his freshman season.

- With their 10 hits in game two, PC improved to 8-2 on the season when collecting 10+ hits on the season.

- The 10 runs in game two mark the first time the Blue Hose have eclipsed 10+ runs in a game since March 7 when PC defeated Western Michigan 17-11. 

- PC's four doubles as a team in game two mark the second time that the Blue Hose have tallied four doubles in a game with victories in both contests. 

- Senior Alex Flood pitched a scoreless ninth inning to make his season debut as the PC senior was able to strikeout the side to help secure the 10-3 victory. 

UP NEXT

 - The Blue Hose and Eagles are set to square off in the finale of the weekend on Sunday with first pitch set for 1 p.m. on ESPN+. 