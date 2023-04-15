ROCK HILL, S.C. – The Presbyterian College baseball team was able to secure a split of a doubleheader against Winthrop on Saturday with a 10-3 victory in game two of a conference doubleheader at Winthrop Ballpark. The host Eagles grabbed game one by the score of 7-4 on Saturday afternoon.
FINAL SCORE (G1): Winthrop 7, Presbyterian 4
LOCATION: Winthrop Ballpark (Rock Hill, S.C.)
RECORDS: Presbyterian (13-22, 6-7) | Winthrop (15-19, 4-8)
W: Parker Whittle (6-2) | L: Fenix DiGiacomo (2-3) | Save: Zan Rose (3)
FINAL SCORE (G2): Presbyterian 10, Winthrop 3
LOCATION: Winthrop Ballpark (Rock Hill, S.C.)
RECORDS: Presbyterian (14-22, 7-7) | Winthrop (15-20, 4-9)
W: Kyle Mueller (5-1) | L: Caleb Jones (0-2)
HOW IT HAPPENED IN GAME ONE
- Brody Fahr got the Blue Hose on the board first in the opening inning with an RBI single to give the guests an early advantage.
- The Eagles answered with an RBI single of their own in the home half of the first to even it at one in the early going.
- The offense continued in the second as Joel Dragoo connected on a solo homer that pushed the lead to 2-1.
- Winthrop tied it in the third with an RBI single of their own that evened the score at two.
- The tie score lasted until the seventh when Kyle Decker connected on an RBI double before Fahr drew a bases-loaded walk that gave PC a late 4-2 lead.
- Winthrop responded in the home half of the seventh with a four-run inning to take a 6-4 lead.
- The hosts added an RBI single in the eighth en route to the 7-4 game one victory.
HOW IT HAPPENED IN GAME TWO
- Fahr continued his offensive performance from game one by opening game two with an RBI single before an Eagles error allowed a second run to score and give PC a 2-0 lead after the top of the first.
- The Eagles got on the board in the second cutting the PC advantage to one with a solo homer.
- PC increased its lead in the third taking advantage of an Eagles wild pitch before a Cuervo sacrifice fly pushed the Blue Hose lead to 4-1.
- Winthrop cut the deficit to one with a pair of sacrifice flies in the fourth to make it a 4-3 PC lead after four innings.
- PC pushed the lead back to two, 5-3 on an Eagles wild pitch in the fifth inning.
- In the sixth, Decker picked up a two-run single before Jay Wetherington fouled out to left to push the lead to 8-3. The inning was capped with an Eagles wild pitch allowing Decker to scamper home and push the lead to 9-3.
- Jack Gorman pushed a sacrifice fly across in the eighth to increase the lead to 10-3 as PC grabbed a split of the doubleheader on Saturday.
NOTABLES
- Fahr led the offense in game one with a pair of RBIs for his sixth multi-RBI game of the season. Decker tallied his fourth double of the season in the opening game.
- Dragoo connected on his now team-high fifth homer of the season in game one on Saturday.
- In game two, Fahr and Gorman each tallied a pair of hits as Fahr now has a team-high 13 multi-hit games while Gorman has nine this season.
- Gorman picked up two doubles in the second contest to increase his double total for the season to 11. He also scored a career-high three runs in the game two victory.
- Freshman Kyle Mueller grabbed his team-high fifth win of the season in the 10-3 victory going 4.1 scoreless frames in relief to earn the victory. The performance on Saturday is the longest shutout outing of his freshman season.
- With their 10 hits in game two, PC improved to 8-2 on the season when collecting 10+ hits on the season.
- The 10 runs in game two mark the first time the Blue Hose have eclipsed 10+ runs in a game since March 7 when PC defeated Western Michigan 17-11.
- PC's four doubles as a team in game two mark the second time that the Blue Hose have tallied four doubles in a game with victories in both contests.
- Senior Alex Flood pitched a scoreless ninth inning to make his season debut as the PC senior was able to strikeout the side to help secure the 10-3 victory.
UP NEXT
- The Blue Hose and Eagles are set to square off in the finale of the weekend on Sunday with first pitch set for 1 p.m. on ESPN+.
