CLINTON, S.C. – The Presbyterian College baseball team rallied with six runs over the final two innings to defeat Georgia State by the score of 9-8 in game one of Saturday's doubleheader at the PC Baseball Complex. Georgia State earned the split in game two with a 20-0 victory over the Blue Hose.
FINAL SCORE (G1): Presbyterian 9, Georgia State 8
LOCATION: PC Baseball Complex (Clinton, S.C.)
RECORDS: Presbyterian (6-3) | Georgia State (6-4)
W: Mason McDaniel (2-1) | L: Zach Ottinger (0-1)
FINAL SCORE (G2): Georgia State 20, Presbyterian 0
LOCATION: PC Baseball Complex (Clinton, S.C.)
RECORDS: Presbyterian (6-4) | Georgia State (7-4)
W: Brandon Joseph (1-0) | L: Fenix DiGiacomo (2-1)
HOW IT HAPPENED IN GAME ONE
- Lorenzo Rios started the Blue Hose scoring with a solo homer to give PC the early 1-0 lead.
- In the next inning, Brody Fahr connected on a two-run shot to right to increase the lead to 3-0 after three.
- GSU responded in the fourth and fifth innings with three-run frames that pushed the Panthers in front by a 6-3.
- In the eighth, Georgia State pushed the lead to five, 8-3, following a two-run homer.
- Presbyterian cut into the lead for the Panthers with a pair of RBI singles from Jack Gorman and Joel Dragoo to cut the deficit to 8-5.
- In the bottom of the ninth, PC continued the comeback with an RBI double from Kyle Decker before a quick RBI single from Fahr pushed it to 8-7.
- Jake Randolph would cap the comeback with an RBI single to second that tied it before a throwing error from the Panthers allowed a second run to score and PC to walk it off.
HOW IT HAPPENED IN GAME TWO
- Georgia State got the early lead in game two with a two-run double to get the 2-0 lead. GSU tacked on a run in the second to push it to 3-0.
- The Panthers pushed across seven in the fourth, highlighted by a grand slam for the visitors.
- Georgia State scored three in the fifth before a single run in the sixth.
- The game was capped with the Panthers scoring two in the seventh and four in the eighth to earn the win and split Saturday's doubleheader.
NOTABLES
- Rios led the Blue Hose in the twin bill with three hits, including his solo home run in the opening game.
- Fahr finished 4-for-9 in the doubleheader with a double, triple, home run, and three runs knocked in.
- PC outhit the Panthers 13-12 in game one to improve to 4-1 on the season when outhitting its opponents.
- Gorman has reached base safely in all 10 games to begin the 2023 campaign.
- Fahr has hits in the last seven contests to lead the teams in a hit streak.
- In game one, Logan Ymker tossed a scoreless frame with three strikeouts.
- Mason McDaniel grabbed his second win of the young season, pitching the final inning of game one before the Blue Hose rallied to take the win.
UP NEXT
- The Blue Hose and Panthers close out the weekend series with a 1 p.m. first pitch from the PC Baseball Complex on Sunday afternoon.
