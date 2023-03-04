pc bsb vs gsu.jpg

CLINTON, S.C. – The Presbyterian College baseball team rallied with six runs over the final two innings to defeat Georgia State by the score of 9-8 in game one of Saturday's doubleheader at the PC Baseball Complex. Georgia State earned the split in game two with a 20-0 victory over the Blue Hose. 

 

FINAL SCORE (G1): Presbyterian 9, Georgia State 8

LOCATION: PC Baseball Complex (Clinton, S.C.)  

RECORDS: Presbyterian (6-3) | Georgia State (6-4)

W: Mason McDaniel (2-1) | L: Zach Ottinger (0-1) 

 

FINAL SCORE (G2): Georgia State 20, Presbyterian 0 

LOCATION: PC Baseball Complex (Clinton, S.C.)  

RECORDS: Presbyterian (6-4) | Georgia State (7-4)

W: Brandon Joseph (1-0) | L: Fenix DiGiacomo (2-1)  

HOW IT HAPPENED IN GAME ONE 

 - Lorenzo Rios started the Blue Hose scoring with a solo homer to give PC the early 1-0 lead. 

- In the next inning, Brody Fahr connected on a two-run shot to right to increase the lead to 3-0 after three.

- GSU responded in the fourth and fifth innings with three-run frames that pushed the Panthers in front by a 6-3.

- In the eighth, Georgia State pushed the lead to five, 8-3, following a two-run homer.

- Presbyterian cut into the lead for the Panthers with a pair of RBI singles from Jack Gorman and Joel Dragoo to cut the deficit to 8-5. 

- In the bottom of the ninth, PC continued the comeback with an RBI double from Kyle Decker before a quick RBI single from Fahr pushed it to 8-7.

Jake Randolph would cap the comeback with an RBI single to second that tied it before a throwing error from the Panthers allowed a second run to score and PC to walk it off.

HOW IT HAPPENED IN GAME TWO 

- Georgia State got the early lead in game two with a two-run double to get the 2-0 lead. GSU tacked on a run in the second to push it to 3-0.

- The Panthers pushed across seven in the fourth, highlighted by a grand slam for the visitors.

- Georgia State scored three in the fifth before a single run in the sixth. 

- The game was capped with the Panthers scoring two in the seventh and four in the eighth to earn the win and split Saturday's doubleheader. 

NOTABLES

 - Rios led the Blue Hose in the twin bill with three hits, including his solo home run in the opening game. 

- Fahr finished 4-for-9 in the doubleheader with a double, triple, home run, and three runs knocked in.

- PC outhit the Panthers 13-12 in game one to improve to 4-1 on the season when outhitting its opponents.

- Gorman has reached base safely in all 10 games to begin the 2023 campaign.

- Fahr has hits in the last seven contests to lead the teams in a hit streak.

- In game one, Logan Ymker tossed a scoreless frame with three strikeouts.

Mason McDaniel grabbed his second win of the young season, pitching the final inning of game one before the Blue Hose rallied to take the win. 

UP NEXT

 - The Blue Hose and Panthers close out the weekend series with a 1 p.m. first pitch from the PC Baseball Complex on Sunday afternoon.  