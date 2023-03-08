The Presbyterian College baseball team suffered a 5-3 setback on Wednesday night at the hands of Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Junior Jack Gorman and freshman Trey Fenderson led the offense with two hits apiece.
FINAL SCORE: Clemson 5, Presbyterian 3
LOCATION: Doug Kingsmore Stadium (Clemson, S.C.)
RECORDS: Presbyterian (7-6) | Clemson (7-6)
W: Nathan Dvorsky (1-0) | L: Logan Ymker (0-1) | Save: Casey Tallent (1)
HOW IT HAPPENED
- The Blue Hose got on the board first on Wednesday afternoon with Joel Dragoo's fourth homer of the season left to give us the early advantage.
- The Tigers answered in the home half of the second inning with a three-run frame to take the lead at 3-1 after two frames.
- PC answered the Tigers runs with pair of its own following the two-run double from Jack Gorman to tie the contest at three.
- In the sixth, Clemson pushed back in front with an RBI groundout to regain the lead at 4-3 after six innings.
- Clemson pushed across a run off an RBI single in the seventh to push the lead to 5-3 which the Tigers would hold onto on Wednesday for the midweek win.
NOTABLES
- Gorman earned his fourth multi-hit game of the season as the Memphis, Tenn. native has reached base safely in all 13 games to begin the 2023 season.
- Gorman is hitting .429 (9-of-21) over the last five contests with three doubles and four runs knocked in for the Blue Hose.
- Fenderson picked up his second multi-hit contest in as many nights and his third of the season on Wednesday. He leads the way offensively for PC in the last five games hitting .455 (5-of-11) in that stretch.
- Dragoo increased his team-lead with the sophomore's fourth homer of the season to open the scoring in Wednesday's contest.
- Brody Fahr increased his reached base streak to 10 straight games with his 1-for-4 night. He has hits in nine of those 10 contests.
- In a pinch-hit opportunity, freshman Ryan Becker tallied his first college double in the ninth inning.
UP NEXT
- PC hits the road for a three-game series beginning on Friday at 4 p.m. against Eastern Kentucky. The matchup with the Colonels will be shown on ESPN+ on Friday.
