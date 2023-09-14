UNC Asheville’s Phoebe Carles, a native of Clinton, SC, has been named the Big South Women’s Golfer of the Week for events played Sept. 7-13, it was announced today.
Carles took home medalist honors at the William & Mary Fall Invitational (par 72, 6,200 yards) with an even-par 216 (72-72-72). She pulled away from a four-way first-place tie after 36 holes to capture her first career victory. Carles’ 54-hole total was the third-lowest in program history, and she helped the Bulldogs finish second in the nine-team field with an 899 aggregate score.
