The annual All-Laurens County basketball team was announced on Wednesday. The team was compiled by LaurensCountySports.com and The Laurens County Advertiser.
BOYS TEAM
First Team
Andrew Codington, Laurens Academy
Taliek Fuller, Clinton
TyQuavis Johnson, Laurens
Tushawan Richardson, Clinton
Wil Stewart, Clinton
Honorable Mention
Buddy Baker, Laurens Academy
Narrius Jones, Laurens
Jared Willard, Laurens Academy
Player of the Year
Taliek Fuller, Clinton
Coach of the Year
Eddie Romines, Clinton
GIRLS TEAM
First Team
Rylee Ballard, Laurens Academy
Bryanna Belton, Clinton
Olivia Huck, Laurens Academy
Mylayja Thompson, Clinton
Zoe Young, Laurens
Honorable Mention
CaDayzhia Grant, Laurens
Gracie Hall, Laurens Academy
Faith Jackson, Laurens
Player of the Year
Olivia Huck, Laurens Academy
Coach of the Year
Jason Marlett, Laurens Academy
