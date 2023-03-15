Basketball Scoreboard: Monday, Jan. 30

 

The annual All-Laurens County basketball team was announced on Wednesday. The team was compiled by LaurensCountySports.com and The Laurens County Advertiser. 

BOYS TEAM

First Team

Andrew Codington, Laurens Academy

Taliek Fuller, Clinton

TyQuavis Johnson, Laurens

Tushawan Richardson, Clinton

Wil Stewart, Clinton

Honorable Mention

Buddy Baker, Laurens Academy

Narrius Jones, Laurens

Jared Willard, Laurens Academy

Player of the Year

Taliek Fuller, Clinton

Coach of the Year

Eddie Romines, Clinton

GIRLS TEAM

First Team

Rylee Ballard, Laurens Academy

Bryanna Belton, Clinton

Olivia Huck, Laurens Academy

Mylayja Thompson, Clinton

Zoe Young, Laurens

Honorable Mention

CaDayzhia Grant, Laurens

Gracie Hall, Laurens Academy

Faith Jackson, Laurens

Player of the Year

Olivia Huck, Laurens Academy

Coach of the Year

Jason Marlett, Laurens Academy