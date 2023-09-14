In 1923, Clinton started a football program that has been the heartbeat of their community for a century.
The Clinton Red Devils will be celebrating their 100-year anniversary before and during their football game against the Chapman Panthers on Friday night. During halftime they will commemorate the history of the program.
Clinton Booster Club President and Voice of the Red Devils' Buddy Bridges talks about how important an occasion like this is.
“It really has gotten people motivated to get back together and relive some of our times when we were in school and the moments of football. I'm excited and hoping everybody does come back,” Bridges said.
According to Bridges, the community has stepped up and chipped in to make this an occasion.
“It's really been an overwhelming response, that everybody's responded very positively, and they are looking forward to it, and we really expected a huge crowd,” Bridges said.
The event in the gym will take place at 6 p.m. There will be Clinton High School memorabilia and all eight of the high school’s State Championship trophies on display in the gym. They will have a photo booth set up and special items to give away.
“It's kind of like a family reunion, it should be a great night,” Bridges said. “This is a proud town, and it has a lot of traditions. Our football program has been one of those because the football stadium is like the front porch. It is the one place in the town of Clinton thousands of people have a meeting place and we've all come together on Friday nights.”
The undefeated Red Devils play host to the one loss Panthers.
“It's going to be a big crowd. There's going to be a lot of energy almost like a playoff game this coming week and we've just got to get our guys ready,” Clinton football head coach Corey Fountain said.
Chapman is ranked #8 in the Class AAA rankings whereas Clinton is ranked #2. Fountain sees Friday’s game as a close one that’ll come down to the wire.
“Chapman's a really good football team. They're really well coached and it's going to take our best game too,” Fountain said. “It's going to come down to the field position battle and a turnover battle. Special teams are going to be huge in this game, Chapman takes a lot of pride in their special teams as well,” Fountain said.
During the game’s halftime, the school will honor the eight championship teams.
“Throughout those hundred years, there's been a lot of championships and while I've been here so far, we haven't won a state championship. We're trying to get to that level that they were at previously,” Fountain said.
Fountain said the community has wrapped their arms around the current team and they are ready for Friday.
“One thing about Clinton is the community loves football and they rally around football, so I think they're excited about it,” Fountain said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.