The CHS Athletic Booster Club and Clinton High School Athletics announced this week that they will celebrate 100 years of Clinton Red Devils football in 2023.
Records indicate that Clinton High School played three football games that are recorded in 1921 and 1922, but the first full season of Clinton Football was played in 1923.
Clinton High School Athletics, Laurens County School District 56 and the CHS Athletic Booster Club will honor the Red Devils football history throughout the upcoming 2023 football season.
The season-long celebration will feature special events, memorabilia and special programs each week during the season.
The CHS Broadcast Crew will celebrate 100 years of Red Devils football with special features on all broadcasts this year and the Saturday Morning Rewind show.
The Clinton vs Chapman home game on September 15 will be the official game night of the celebration and Red Devil football players of every generation are invited to be there at Wilder Stadium on this night.
The 2023 Red Devils will wear a special 100 Year logo this season and commemorative items will be available for purchase in the Red Devil store at Wilder Stadium.
