The Clinton YMCA will host their annual baseball camp on June 5-7 at the Clinton High School baseball complex.
The camp will be led by Peyton Spangler, assistant coach of the AAA state champion Clinton Red Devils.
The camp will be held from 9am-11:30am each day with lunch provided in the CHS Cafe.
Camp is for ages 7-12 and signups are now being accepted at the Clinton YMCA. The deadline to register is June 2 at 5pm. Cost is $40 for YMCA members and $50 for non-members.
