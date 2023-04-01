The Presbyterian College football team closed the book on the 2023 spring schedule by welcoming a host of Blue Hose fans to the annual inter-squad scrimmage on Saturday afternoon at Bailey Memorial Stadium.
Avoiding early weather concerns to enact a 48-minute simulated game, head coach Steve Englehart and his spring staff sent a total of 70 players to the field as a five-month precursor to the season’s beginning in September.
“We have definitely seen a vast level of improvement across the board in our spring practices compared to where we were this time last year, but our defensive development has been what’s stood out the most in my opinion”, remarked Englehart, awaiting his second year as the program’s conductor.
“Obviously there’s some wrinkles in certain spots, like all teams have around this time in the offseason, but we’re tackling better, we’re being more fundamentally sound, alignments are more crisp, and I think that we look much tighter as a unit on that end of the field”.
Presbyterian will officially welcome the 2023 campaign on Saturday, September 2 in a visiting capacity at Murray State which will signify the programs’ first-ever encounter. The upcoming sophomore stint for Englehart in Clinton will be PC’s third full year affiliated with the Pioneer Football League.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.