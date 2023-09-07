Presbyterian College head football coach Steve Englehart made the message of his speech at today's meeting of the Laurens County Touchdown Club be on opportunities and how they led him to where he is at today.
The bi-weekly event took place at The Ridge at Laurens.
When talking to the four high school football teams and guests in attendance, he talked about his career experiences and how taking advantage of opportunities progressed him.
“Doors open and close. Sometimes you got to go through the door, sometimes you sprint through the door and sometimes you got to knock the dang door down,” Englehart said.
He used his career as an example of that by saying how he started out as a teacher and coach in high school with no idea of being in the college landscape. He got the offer and took a position as an interim running back coach at Indiana state (ISU) while keeping his high school job. Despite the low pay, he took the full-time position at ISU, his alma mater, and left the high school he was at.
“I saw an opportunity and I didn't just take it, I ran through the door,” Englehart said.
After a couple of months at ISU he got an offensive coordinator job at a Division III school before being the head coach of the program. He used that to go back to ISU and be a coordinator once more. After his second stint at ISU, he took his last coaching job before PC at Florida Tech to start their football program as head coach.
His key to getting ahead in his career and breaking through all those doors he said has been going above and beyond even though it wasn’t in his job description.
“The number one thing I don't want to hear on my staff is 'it's not my job’. If it's not your job, you don't have jobs,” Englehart said.
The two players selected for players of the week were Brett Young from Clinton High School and Lauren Academy’s Garrett Murphy.
“Brett comes to practice every day with a business like mindset and great effort. He was all over the field on defense vs. Laurens. He is a pleasure to coach,” Clinton head coach Corey Fountain said.
“Garrett is a relentless worker that practices as hard as he plays, serves as well as he scores TDs. Blocks as well as he catches, fakes as well as he runs and makes special plays on Special Teams,” Laurens Academy head coach Jolly Dolittle said.
Laurens Academy, Thornwell Charter, Clinton and Laurens District 55 high schools were the schools participating in the event.
“Enjoy this, these are the best times of your life. I always think back and remember those high school Friday nights under the lights. A lot of blood, sweat and tears with these guys right next to you that you love,” Englehart said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.