L3 Baseball, or Laurens Little League, is set to kick off their 2023 season this Saturday, March 18, at 10 a.m at the Laurens City Park.
There are 11 teams this year, with approximately 12 players, aged 7 to 12, on each team.
The day will start with photos of each team, followed by the games. Each team will play a game, and every game will be preceded by an opening ceremony in which the coaches will call each player by name, saying a little something about all of them.
Each child is from Laurens County, and the community is encouraged to come out and support the youth. This and all other Little League games are free to the public.
"We may build some future high school or college players out of this," says Jason Pridgen, director of the City of Laurens Parks and Recreation Department. "But at the least, we will build good people to help grow our community."
The season is set to go until May 5, weather permitting. Follow Laurens Parks and Recreation for announcements on any weather changes to the opening day or other scheduled games throughout the season.
