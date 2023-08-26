The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame (SCFHOF) has opened online voting for their Class of 2023 with a First Round Nomination Ballot presented by Wyatt Law, P.A, trusted legal services.
This year's ballot consists of 76 nominees of players, administrators, and coaches, including 15 Legacy nominees. A Legacy nominee honors those that are considered outside of the modern era and/or have passed away.
Each man was either born, grew up (or played) in the state of South Carolina, coached at one of the collegiate football programs in the state, or has had a positive and significant impact on the game in South Carolina.
The Class of 2023 nomination list represents a SCFHOF record nine South Carolina college football programs.
Voting is done online at scfootballhof.org and is open to everyone for free. The first-round voting period (now through November 13, 2023) provides SCFHOF supporting members, football fans, and media outlets an opportunity to vote for up to four (4) modern era nominees and one (1) legacy nominee either from the ballot that has been provided or a “write-in” for the Class of 2023. The final round of voting will follow shortly after featuring the top names from the Nomination Round vote.
The Class of 2023 will be enshrined at the organization’s Eleventh Annual Enshrinement Ceremony in April 2024.
Class of 2023 Nominees
SC Natives who played college football outside of South Carolina: Donnie Abraham (Orangeburg), Courtney Brown (Charleston), Troy Brown (Barnwell), Derrick Burgess (Lake City), Jeff Burris (Rock Hill), Marion Campbell (Legacy/Chester), Dexter Coakley (Mt. Pleasant), Ben Coates (Greenwood), Jim David (Legacy/Florence), Justin Durant (Florence), Shaun Ellis (Anderson), Bobby Engram (Camden), Rickey Foggie (Laurens), Joe Hamilton (Alvin), Albert Haynesworth (Hartsville), Vonnie Holliday (Camden), Chris Hope (Rock Hill), Brad Hopkins (Columbia), Bob Jeter (Legacy/Union), Jimmy Orr (Legacy/Seneca), Tony Rice (Greenwood/Woodruff), Jake Scott (Greenwood) Clyde Simmons, Jr. (Lane), Bill Thompson (Greenville), Lawrence Timmons (Florence), George Webster (Legacy/Anderson), Roddy White (James Island), and Jim Youngblood (Jonesville)
Allen University: Sam Davis (Legacy)
The Citadel: Jack Douglas (Irmo), Stump Mitchell, and Brian Ruff
Clemson University: Terry Allen, Jeff Bryant, Brentson Buckner, Jerry Butler (Ware Shoals), Fred Cone (Legacy), Woody Dantzler (Orangeburg), Dexter Davis (Sumter), Rod Gardner, Dexter McCleon, Ed McDaniel (Batesburg-Leesville), Trevor Pryce, Jim Riggs, Anthony Simmons (Spartanburg), CJ Spiller, Jim Stuckey (Cayce), Perry Tuttle, and Donnell Woolford
Coastal Carolina University: Mike Tolbert
Furman University: Robbie Caldwell (Pageland), Bobby Johnson (Furman HC/Clemson/Columbia), and Jimmy Satterfield (Furman HC/Legacy/USC/Lancaster)
Presbyterian College: Bob Waters (Legacy)
South Carolina State University: Barney Chavous (Aiken), Chartric Darby (North), and Marion Motley (Legacy)
University of South Carolina: Tom Addison (Legacy/Lancaster), Robert Brooks (Greenwood), Sheldon Brown (Lancaster), Jim Carlen (Legacy/Gamecock HC), Larry Craig (Legacy/Six Mile), Mark D'Antonio, Todd Ellis, Harold Green (Ladson), Lou Holtz (Gamecock HC), Johnathan Joseph (Rock Hill), Marcus Lattimore (Duncan), Corey Miller (Pageland), Mike McGee (Gamecock AD), Sidney Rice (Gaffney), Connor Shaw, Duce Staley (W. Columbia), and Travelle Wharton (Fountain Inn)
Wofford College: Shawn Graves (Marion)
