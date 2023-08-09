Former Laurens Raider RJ Booker has been named the first girls basketball coach at Mountain View Prep, a new charter school opening in Spartanburg.
Booker will lead the girl’s program, while Nick Lagroone, a former assistant coach at Presbyterian College, leads the boy’s program.
Booker was previously an assistant coach at Legacy Early College and a coach for the Upward Stars basketball program.
Booker played collegiately at Spartanburg Methodist College and Benedict College.
While coaching at Legacy, Booker was named the co-director and head coach of the U16 Lady SC 76ers Under Armour AAU organization. In 2022, he was named director and head coach of the U17 Lady Upward Stars 3SSB team and organization.
Mountain View Prep is a public charter school with grades 7-12. Their intention is to join the South Carolina High School League. They are located in the Spartanburg School District 2 attendance area but will operate independently of the district. The school is set to open in the fall of 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.