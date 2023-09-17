The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas released their rosters today for the South Carolina and North Carolina teams that will play on Dec. 16 at Spartanburg High School.
Clinton defensive back Zay Johnson was one of eight defensive backs selected for the SC squad. Johnson has committed to play football at Cincinnati next season.
SC Shrine Bowl Roster - Offense
Quarterbacks - Jaivon Martin (Crestwood), Matthew Wilson (Rock Hill)
Running backs - Traevon Dunbar (Midland Valley), Dashun Reeder (Christ Church), Turbo Richard (Northwestern)
Wide receivers - Christian Zachary (Calhoun County), Yannick Smith (Summerville), Jimmar Boston (Westside), Braylon Staley (Strom Thurmond), Will Young (Brookland Cayce), Avery McFadden (Hillcrest)
Tight ends - Bryce Rothwell (Lucy Beckham), Hasan Lee (White Knoll)
Offensive linemen - Kam Pringle (Woodland), Josiah Thompson (Dillon), Blake Franks (Greenville), Julius Tate (Greenville), Watson Young (Daniel), Slayton Stokes (Hartsville), Brady Pickett (Myrtle Beach), Jake Buerk (Gaffney)
Kicker/Punter - Coleman Franzone (James Island)
SC Shrine Bowl Roster - Defense
Defensive line - Jayden Fuller (Silver Bluff), Jordan Boyd (Silver Bluff), Marcus Downs (Riverside), Shaikh Thompson (Hilton Head), Jarriel Jeffries (Gaffney), Lorenzo Pressley (Lake City), Tamir Hickman (Indian Land), JaMarcus Stevens (Strom Thurmond)
Linebackers - Terry Grant (West Ashley), Omari Jackson (Belton Honea Path), Kelvin Hunter (West Florence), Antonio Hopkins (Chester), Caleb Strese (Gilbert), Jayden Kimble (White Knoll)
Defensive backs - Zay Johnson (Clinton), Troy Stevenson (Phillip Simmons), Zantwan Nelson (South Pointe), Jauron Bennett (Sumter), Tyler Jones (Dutch Fork), Debo Hall (York), Demario Bookhart (Spartanburg), Quay’Sheed Scott (Marion)
Coaches
Wayne Farmer (Head coach), Russell Blackston, Chad Leaphart, Victor Floyd, Rusty Charpia, Carlisle Koonts, James Breland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.