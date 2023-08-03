The Laurens County Touchdown Club will kick off the 2023 season on Thursday, August 24 at noon at The Ridge at Laurens.
All regular Touchdown Club meetings will be held on Thursday’s at noon at The Ridge, located at 301 Exchange Road in Laurens.
Kicking off the season will be the four local high school coaches. Speakers will include Corey Fountain – Clinton, Daryl Smith – Laurens, Jolly Doolittle – Laurens Academy and Charlie Washington – Thornwell.
The Touchdown Club is still seeking sponsors for the upcoming season and currently selling individual memberships. For more information, contact Gene Simmons at gsimmons@clintonymca.org.
The slate of speakers for the 2023 season includes:
August 24 - Laurens County high school football coaches
September 7 - Steve Englehart, Presbyterian College
September 21 - Todd Knight, Newberry College
October 5 - Mike Ayers, Former Wofford College head coach
October 19 - Scott Earley, Executive Director – SC Athletic Coaches Association
November 2 - Levon Kirkland, VP of Development-SC Football Hall of Fame
November 16 - Patrick DiMarco, USC and Danny Pearman, Clemson
December 6 (Annual Banquet) - Todd Summers, WSPA-TV Sports Anchor
