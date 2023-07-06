DISTRICT55

The Laurens District 55 High School athletic department recently announced the 2022-2023 All-LD55 teams.

The All-LD55 teams acknowledge the future Raiders' sports performance as a member of their respective competitive sports middle school team(s). These teams are comprised of 28 student-athletes who participated on the football, volleyball and/or basketball team(s) at their middle school.

Each LD55 middle school coach, or school representative, selected the team member(s) for their school.

The 2022-2023 All-LD55 members are: 

Football

Bayron Ramos-Gray Court Owings Middle School

Carter Adair-Gray Court Owings Middle School

Christian Ramos-Gray Court Owings Middle School

Tristan Buzbee-Hickory Tavern Middle School

Noah Hughes-Hickory Tavern Middle School

Nathan Proctor-Hickory Tavern Middle School

Jace Campbell-Laurens Middle School

Logan Martin-Laurens Middle School

Brayden Patterson-Laurens Middle School

Anthony Cunningham-Sanders Middle School

Volleyball

Aleigha Johnson-Gray Court Owings Middle School

Stephanie Villa Palacios-Gray Court Owings Middle School

Alexus Clay-Gray Court Owings Middle School

Destiny Pearson-Hickory Tavern Middle School

Ta’liyah Ballard-Laurens Middle School

Akeelah Hackett-Laurens Middle School

Kadence Taylor-Sanders Middle School

Girls Basketball

Kayden Tribble- Gray Court Owings Middle School

Malaysia Cook-Gray Court Owings Middle School

Melonee Simpson-Gray Court Owings Middle School

Bella Mahon-Hickory Tavern Middle School

Nekhyla Fowler-Hickory Tavern Middle School

Destiny Centeno-Laurens Middle School

Azaria Johnson-Sanders Middle School

Boys Basketball

Bayron Ramos-Gray Court Owings Middle School

Brayden LaTournaeu-Gray Court Owings Middle School

Zaylen Washington-Gray Court Owings Middle School

Tristan Buzbee- Hickory Tavern Middle School

Noah Hughes-Hickory Tavern Middle School

Brayden Patterson-Laurens Middle School

Izale Simpson-Laurens Middle School

Joshua Boyd-Sanders Middle School