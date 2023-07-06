The Laurens District 55 High School athletic department recently announced the 2022-2023 All-LD55 teams.
The All-LD55 teams acknowledge the future Raiders' sports performance as a member of their respective competitive sports middle school team(s). These teams are comprised of 28 student-athletes who participated on the football, volleyball and/or basketball team(s) at their middle school.
Each LD55 middle school coach, or school representative, selected the team member(s) for their school.
The 2022-2023 All-LD55 members are:
Football
Bayron Ramos-Gray Court Owings Middle School
Carter Adair-Gray Court Owings Middle School
Christian Ramos-Gray Court Owings Middle School
Tristan Buzbee-Hickory Tavern Middle School
Noah Hughes-Hickory Tavern Middle School
Nathan Proctor-Hickory Tavern Middle School
Jace Campbell-Laurens Middle School
Logan Martin-Laurens Middle School
Brayden Patterson-Laurens Middle School
Anthony Cunningham-Sanders Middle School
Volleyball
Aleigha Johnson-Gray Court Owings Middle School
Stephanie Villa Palacios-Gray Court Owings Middle School
Alexus Clay-Gray Court Owings Middle School
Destiny Pearson-Hickory Tavern Middle School
Ta’liyah Ballard-Laurens Middle School
Akeelah Hackett-Laurens Middle School
Kadence Taylor-Sanders Middle School
Girls Basketball
Kayden Tribble- Gray Court Owings Middle School
Malaysia Cook-Gray Court Owings Middle School
Melonee Simpson-Gray Court Owings Middle School
Bella Mahon-Hickory Tavern Middle School
Nekhyla Fowler-Hickory Tavern Middle School
Destiny Centeno-Laurens Middle School
Azaria Johnson-Sanders Middle School
Boys Basketball
Bayron Ramos-Gray Court Owings Middle School
Brayden LaTournaeu-Gray Court Owings Middle School
Zaylen Washington-Gray Court Owings Middle School
Tristan Buzbee- Hickory Tavern Middle School
Noah Hughes-Hickory Tavern Middle School
Brayden Patterson-Laurens Middle School
Izale Simpson-Laurens Middle School
Joshua Boyd-Sanders Middle School
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.