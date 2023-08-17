South Carolina Football Hall of Fame (SCFHOF) has released its 2023 Preseason College Football All-South Carolina Team presented by Vapor Elemental Wear.
The teams were put together from players who play for an in-state program or where born/raised in South Carolina and play for an out-of-state program. The talented players selected with South Carolina ties are from FBS, FCS, and NCAA D2 programs from across America.
The list includes six 2022 Blanchard-Rogers Finalists: Grayson McCall (Coastal Carolina/BRTrophy21 winner), Antwane Wells (South Carolina), Sam Hartman (Notre Dame/Oceanside Academy), Tre Stewart (Limestone), Will Shipley (Clemson), and Loobert Denelus (Benedict). Three players claimed two positions on the list which includes Will Shipley, Jaylin Lane (Virginia Tech/Clover), and Jaydon McGowan (Vanderbilt/Laurens). Twenty-three players named went to a South Carolina high school and are playing college football out of state.
Each of these players listed among others with SC ties will be considered for the 2023 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy that is given to the most outstanding collegiate player of the year named after Heisman Trophy winners Doc Blanchard and George Rogers. Public voting for the award will begin Fall 2023.
